Phenomenal sunset boasts red sky, lightning and rainbows — all at once

The combination of the storm clouds. lightning, rainbows and the setting sun made for a spectacular sunset in the Washington region Tuesday evening.
“Sometimes after a storm you have a thin veil of moisture below to diffuse the bright oranges of the sunset painting anvil clouds in fiery hues,” tweeted Capital Weather Gang contributor Matthew Cappucci. “The biggest storms always seem to bring the most surreal sunsets.”
I cannot even begin to describe this color to you.— Michelle 💜Apo Bangpo ⁷💜 (@RRRRRAP__MONSTA) July 13, 2022
This planet is beyond words
@capitalweather pic.twitter.com/QOQd06sYFm
But that’s not all. As the sun’s rays passed through falling rain droplets, the light was bent, forming beautiful rainbows.
“This is the highest — and reddest — you’ll ever see a rainbow,” Cappucci tweeted. “The shorter wavelengths get scattered because the sunlight has to penetrate more of the atmosphere since it’s at a long sunset angle. Only red/orange/yellow remain.”
#theviewfromthebalcony. A quiet interlude in White Oak 10 minutes before sundown and between storms. Thunder is still rumbling in the distance@capitalweather pic.twitter.com/l5VwzUFGKa— Carol H Tucker (@CarolHTucker) July 13, 2022
@capitalweather Brambleton VA Rainbow sunset pic.twitter.com/BYMSWciPI3— KiNG 87 (@KingAkbar87) July 13, 2022
To top it all off, the storms — fueled by a hot and humid summer day — unleashed lightning bolts that several lucky photographers captured amid the rainbow-adorned sunset sky.
Possibly the single coolest weather photo I’ve ever scored despite the potato quality 🌈 🌩— rebekah clare (@rebekahclare) July 13, 2022
cc: @capitalweather @PoPville pic.twitter.com/qtSjLGSO6p
Rainbow and lightning over Downtown Silver Spring at 8:32pm @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/Cl5tgKlgt1— Mike Lee (@curiouslee) July 13, 2022
On our social media feeds, we received hundreds of photos of the spectacle. Many readers said the sky was so magnificent that their photos couldn’t do it justice.
“I wish I could accurately describe to you all how orange this sunset was,” tweeted Dylan Echter.
We can’t share all of the photos, but here is a sample of this most memorable Washington sunset.
Incredible sunset. @SouthwestAir PVD ➡️ BWI tonight. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/2MQYysicvp— Alicia Crawford (@aliciacrawford_) July 13, 2022
I’ve never seen the sky quite like this. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/s9NPRaJC5u— Brennan Georgianni (@BGeorgianni) July 13, 2022
@capitalweather Lightning and a hint of lingering rainbow over Tyson’s tonight! pic.twitter.com/7J9P4VeqH9— Kurt Werthmuller (@KWerthmuller) July 13, 2022
Falls Church looking like the Upside Down! @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/kTiwca3tQA— Matt Kelly (@mkelly426) July 13, 2022
Beautifully vibrant sunset scenery tonight, complete with a rainbow and mammatus clouds! @capitalweather @MatthewCappucci (from Loudoun County) pic.twitter.com/eNMkHcJXCF— Robbie (@ItsLilRobs) July 13, 2022
@MatthewCappucci and the @capitalweather look at this amazing scene in @GburgMD right now pic.twitter.com/C12EBGtnRW— Chris 🎆 Marcum (@csmarcum) July 13, 2022
Wild lightning tonight. @mbudros nailed the timing. @capitalweather @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/QR6WlUBmE3— Parker Stephen Nolan (@parkersn98) July 13, 2022
No @Mariners and @Nationals game tonight, but what a sunset! @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/FfnC6It6Gh— Jeff 🌻 (@jephilip) July 13, 2022
OK BUT THE SKY RIGHT NOW WOW @capitalweather @PoPville pic.twitter.com/W3CSKDTDPZ— Ayat (@ayatmuj_) July 13, 2022
@capitalweather Sky from Sw, Dc pic.twitter.com/ajsWGOW586— HueHgts (@HueHgts) July 13, 2022
Over Mt Airy right now: @WJZweather @capitalweather @hbwx pic.twitter.com/RZwi8zIp9A— Bill Rehkopf (@BillRehkopf) July 13, 2022
Olney, Md @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/ZvN2M9UeRv— Gary Smolyak (@gsmolyak) July 13, 2022
Hamilton VA @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/ae2XRJNxhh— thenewsoup1 (@thenewsoup1) July 13, 2022
This is how it’s been all evening in Washington cc @capitalweather @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/Pj84epIANH— Rhina Guidos (@CNS_Rhina) July 13, 2022