Phenomenal sunset boasts red sky, lightning and rainbows — all at once

The combination of the storm clouds. lightning, rainbows and the setting sun made for a spectacular sunset in the Washington region Tuesday evening. It marked a dramatic close to an evening that featured severe storms that downed scores of trees and cut power to tens of thousands. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Second round of storms passing south of Beltway after first wave causes damage to the north As the sun sank toward the horizon west-northwest of Washington, its rays illuminated the underside of tall thunderstorms to the south causing the sky to glow orange and red.

“Sometimes after a storm you have a thin veil of moisture below to diffuse the bright oranges of the sunset painting anvil clouds in fiery hues,” tweeted Capital Weather Gang contributor Matthew Cappucci. “The biggest storms always seem to bring the most surreal sunsets.”

I cannot even begin to describe this color to you.



This planet is beyond words

@capitalweather pic.twitter.com/QOQd06sYFm — Michelle 💜Apo Bangpo ⁷💜 (@RRRRRAP__MONSTA) July 13, 2022

But that’s not all. As the sun’s rays passed through falling rain droplets, the light was bent, forming beautiful rainbows.

“This is the highest — and reddest — you’ll ever see a rainbow,” Cappucci tweeted. “The shorter wavelengths get scattered because the sunlight has to penetrate more of the atmosphere since it’s at a long sunset angle. Only red/orange/yellow remain.”

#theviewfromthebalcony. A quiet interlude in White Oak 10 minutes before sundown and between storms. Thunder is still rumbling in the distance@capitalweather pic.twitter.com/l5VwzUFGKa — Carol H Tucker (@CarolHTucker) July 13, 2022

To top it all off, the storms — fueled by a hot and humid summer day — unleashed lightning bolts that several lucky photographers captured amid the rainbow-adorned sunset sky.

Possibly the single coolest weather photo I’ve ever scored despite the potato quality 🌈 🌩

cc: @capitalweather @PoPville pic.twitter.com/qtSjLGSO6p — rebekah clare (@rebekahclare) July 13, 2022

Rainbow and lightning over Downtown Silver Spring at 8:32pm @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/Cl5tgKlgt1 — Mike Lee (@curiouslee) July 13, 2022

On our social media feeds, we received hundreds of photos of the spectacle. Many readers said the sky was so magnificent that their photos couldn’t do it justice.

“I wish I could accurately describe to you all how orange this sunset was,” tweeted Dylan Echter.

We can’t share all of the photos, but here is a sample of this most memorable Washington sunset.

I’ve never seen the sky quite like this. ⁦@capitalweather⁩ pic.twitter.com/s9NPRaJC5u — Brennan Georgianni (@BGeorgianni) July 13, 2022

⁦@capitalweather⁩ Lightning and a hint of lingering rainbow over Tyson’s tonight! pic.twitter.com/7J9P4VeqH9 — Kurt Werthmuller (@KWerthmuller) July 13, 2022

Falls Church looking like the Upside Down! @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/kTiwca3tQA — Matt Kelly (@mkelly426) July 13, 2022

Beautifully vibrant sunset scenery tonight, complete with a rainbow and mammatus clouds! @capitalweather @MatthewCappucci (from Loudoun County) pic.twitter.com/eNMkHcJXCF — Robbie (@ItsLilRobs) July 13, 2022

This is how it’s been all evening in Washington cc @capitalweather @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/Pj84epIANH — Rhina Guidos (@CNS_Rhina) July 13, 2022

