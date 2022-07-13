D.C.-area forecast: Lower storm chances the next few days with seasonable heat

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Not a zero risk of storms, but we’ll take the chance of just an isolated storm after yesterday’s severe weather, along with seasonable heat and humidity. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, not quite as humid, isolated p.m. storm? Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated storm possible. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, slight storm chance. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90. Forecast in detail Only a little less humid today, but a lot less stormy, although an isolated late-day storm is still possible. Temperatures remain par for the course through the forecast period with highs in the 80s to near 90, while the humidity hovers in the moderate range. Any showers or storms should stay isolated until a rising chance of storms this weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Still plenty warm with temperatures rising toward afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 under partly sunny skies. And still on the humid side, although not quite as humid as yesterday. A cold front remains close enough to our south and east for the chance of an isolated shower or storm late this afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: The chance of an isolated storm continues into the evening. Otherwise it’s about what you would expect for mid-July, partly cloudy and moderately muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Typical summer heat stays in place with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90. A light wind from the northwest continues to lock in the moderate rather than high humidity (dew points in the mid-60s). Only a slight chance of a late afternoon into evening shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Not much of note other than the slight chance of a shower or storm during the evening or overnight. Lows drop back to the upper 60s to low 70s again with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday and Saturday continue with partly to mostly sunny skies and moderate humidity. Afternoon highs should get to the mid- to upper 80s with still a slight chance of a late-day storm on Friday, and isolated to scattered storms possible on Saturday. Much like the previous nights, Friday and Saturday night lows settle in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Temperatures creep higher by Sunday and the humidity may rise again as well. Highs aim for the upper 80s to low 90s with a chance of scattered late-day storms. Confidence: Low

GiftOutline Gift Article