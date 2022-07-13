PM Update: Another sunny and toasty one Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We're into the hottest days of the year per climate averages. Today through Sunday, the average high is 89.9. We were right about there today, with our second at or above 90 in a row. We may tack on another tomorrow, as it looks a whole lot like today.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: There could be an isolated storm in the evening, but otherwise we will be dry through the night. Check out the supermoon if you can. Partly cloudy skies will add a bit of a blanket, with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. Winds will be light from the west.

Tomorrow (Thursday): If you liked today, you’ll enjoy tomorrow. Skies will be mostly sunny, and humidity moderate. Not bad for July! Highs will again be right around 90, with a very slim chance of an isolated pop-up storm. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Other allergens are low.

90-degree days: It has been somewhat of a slow summer when it comes to piling up 90-degree days. Today’s 11th of the season is about five below average for the date, and the lowest to date since 2016, which was also at 11 at this point. That year went on a run to close the summer, though, finishing with 58 90-degree days.

Remarkably, tomorrow could make our first “heat wave” if you measured by three days in a row at or above 90. Let’s hope we continue to see fewer 90s than usual.

