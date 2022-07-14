PM Update: Isolated storms possible into evening, then a relatively nice Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors It was another seasonably warm day. Moderate humidity and highs in the upper 80s are about as much as you can hope for in mid-July around here. Recall, we are now in the hottest few days of summer per high temperature averages. Today was either near normal or just below. D.C. might have missed 90 today, which would mean we’re still without a “heat wave” (three 90-plus days in a row) in 2022. Temperatures are set to dip slightly into tomorrow. Humidity will be on the lower side as well.

Through tonight: An isolated shower or storm lingers into evening, probably focusing south of the city, but some activity may work through locally as well. Otherwise, relatively pleasant tonight. Skies are partly cloudy, and lows are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds are light and turning to come out of the north.

Tomorrow (Friday): We’ve got quite a nice end to an occasionally turbulent workweek. Partly to mostly sunny skies last from morning till evening. Highs are in the mid-80s. As a front sinks to our south, winds are light out of the north.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass and weed pollen are low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.

Monsoon: As CWG’s Matthew Cappucci reported last week, the monsoon is cranking in the Southwest United States. The last few days have been particularly stormy in Arizona. It’s been enough to get #azwx trending on Twitter! I’d suggest scrolling through the images at link, but a few of the best are below.

Beast. New updraft on the right gonna plummet soon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Jr6vseyK3m — Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) July 14, 2022

Looks like some hail on top of SF peaks. From Larry Kalliokoski in #Flagstaff. #azwx #azfamily pic.twitter.com/LbgeIMLIgR — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) July 14, 2022

