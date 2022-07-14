D.C.-area forecast: Warm sunshine into the weekend, but storm risk increases by Sunday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Normal heat, humidity not bad. Sunshine’s sweet, and breezes? Just a tad. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, isolated shower/storm late. Highs: 87-91

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm. Lows: 66-72

Tomorrow: Plenty of sun, minimal breeze, isolated p.m. shower-storm. Highs: 83-87 Forecast in detail For the heart of summer, this is not too bad! Hot enough for the pool, but not so oppressive to make other outdoor activities painful. Shower and thunderstorm chances are limited the next two days but start to ratchet up by the weekend, with storms looking likely on Sunday and/or Monday.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine is plentiful, and humidity is only moderate. Breezes are minimal, and highs peak near 90. A few clouds pop up in the afternoon, and one or two might be capable of a shower or storm but most of us stay dry. Confidence: High

Tonight: Calm conditions with a few clouds but rain chances remain low. Lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): The bulk of the day should be sunny and dry as a band of clouds and showers stay far to our southeast. Still, an isolated late-day shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Winds are very light from the northeast. Highs in the mid-80s with moderate humidity are a gift. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Another calm night with few clouds. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday continues the string of fine summer weather, with just a touch more humidity and a slightly better chance of pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

The slow motion warm-up continues on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s and moderately high humidity. This is likely to set off more numerous afternoon and evening storms, so be on the lookout. Lows stall in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday is very warm and humid, with storms likely by afternoon. Highs should be near 90 before storms knock the heat back later in the day. Confidence: Medium

