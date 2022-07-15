D.C.-area forecast: Seasonable heat as humidity increases into the weekend

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Sun and 80s with under-control humidity is great. Afternoon clouds and breezes could pop up with a brief shower or storm. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Mid-60s to around 70.

Tomorrow: Afternoon storms possible. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Sunday: Afternoon storms possible. Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail Today may be our sunniest day of the next few, behind a weak cold front moving off to our south and east. Despite humidity and rain chances increasing with time over the next few days, high temperatures are generally near the 90 degree average. By Sunday and Monday afternoons into evening hours, rounds of storms may bring a threat of downpours and gusty winds back to the area.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Skies try to stay sunny, but a few afternoon clouds can’t be ruled out. Maybe even a quick shower or even brief thunderstorm. Our recent cold front is doing its best to sag southeast of us, where most of the clouds and rain activity may focus. East and northeast breezes should stay around five mph, but late-day gusts near 20 mph are possible. Dew points remain in the 60s, keeping the humidity under control, as high temperatures aim for the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear with light easterly breezes calming with time. Low temperatures head down into the mid-60s to around 70 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are partly sunny with periodic clouds. The morning hours look dry. Humidity builds in most spots, with dew points approaching 70 at times. A slight chance of storms, but any could produce heavy rain, and slight gustiness of southeasterly breezes are possible in rainier spots. High temperatures should be able to get into the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Evening storms remain possible. Late-night showers can’t be ruled out either. Low temperatures are muggy, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday: The atmosphere turns a bit more humid and unstable, with dew points at or above the 70-degree mark. Skies are partly sunny. Thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon — a few of them could be strong to severe and bring damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours. High temperatures should top out in a range of 87 degrees to 92 degrees. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Strong storms may persist into the evening, then we may turn partly to mostly cloudy as things calm down a bit. Very humid low temperatures near 70 to mid-70s are expected. Confidence: Medium

Strong afternoon and evening storms are possible again on Monday. Mid-80s to near 90 degrees should still have a juicy, humid atmosphere accompanying that warmth. Dew points are likely to be in the soupy 70s. Damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours are the two main threats with these storms. Confidence: Medium

We have a chance to clear out on Tuesday, but it may still be hot and humid. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures head toward the upper 80s to — perhaps — as hot as the mid-90s. With dew points still expected to hover in the low to mid-70s, we could see a heat index near 100 degrees. Stay tuned for small forecast tweaks as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

