D.C.-area forecast: Seasonable heat as humidity increases into the weekend

Today (Friday): Skies try to stay sunny, but a few afternoon clouds can’t be ruled out. Maybe even a quick shower or even brief thunderstorm. Our recent cold front is doing its best to sag southeast of us, where most of the clouds and rain activity may focus. East and northeast breezes should stay around five mph, but late-day gusts near 20 mph are possible. Dew points remain in the 60s, keeping the humidity under control, as high temperatures aim for the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Partly to mostly clear with light easterly breezes calming with time. Low temperatures head down into the mid-60s to around 70 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are partly sunny with periodic clouds. The morning hours look dry. Humidity builds in most spots, with dew points approaching 70 at times. A slight chance of storms, but any could produce heavy rain, and slight gustiness of southeasterly breezes are possible in rainier spots. High temperatures should be able to get into the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Evening storms remain possible. Late-night showers can’t be ruled out either. Low temperatures are muggy, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: The atmosphere turns a bit more humid and unstable, with dew points at or above the 70-degree mark. Skies are partly sunny. Thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon — a few of them could be strong to severe and bring damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours. High temperatures should top out in a range of 87 degrees to 92 degrees. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Strong storms may persist into the evening, then we may turn partly to mostly cloudy as things calm down a bit. Very humid low temperatures near 70 to mid-70s are expected. Confidence: Medium
Strong afternoon and evening storms are possible again on Monday. Mid-80s to near 90 degrees should still have a juicy, humid atmosphere accompanying that warmth. Dew points are likely to be in the soupy 70s. Damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours are the two main threats with these storms. Confidence: Medium
We have a chance to clear out on Tuesday, but it may still be hot and humid. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures head toward the upper 80s to — perhaps — as hot as the mid-90s. With dew points still expected to hover in the low to mid-70s, we could see a heat index near 100 degrees. Stay tuned for small forecast tweaks as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium