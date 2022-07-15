P.M. Update: Steamier this weekend, with daily shower and storm chances

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Humidity levels well below what we often see in July helped make this a rather decent day. Highs in the mid-80s to near 90 were pretty close to normal. Washington managed to snag another 90, which was a bit warmer than forecast. Up ahead, we’ve got several chances at showers and thunderstorms this weekend. But there will also be plenty of dry times. Fairly standard midsummer weather around here.

Through tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will rule. There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm through the night. Lows will be about 70. Winds will be light from the south.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies will be mostly to partly sunny during the morning into early afternoon. Temperatures will be mainly in the mid-80s for the highs. Winds from the south about 5 to 10 mph will blow more humidity into the area. Scattered afternoon or evening storms seem a decent bet.

Sunday: Mainly sunny conditions of the morning will turn cloudier with time as cumulus bubble up in the midday heat. Highs will reach the mid- to upper 80s. Some additional showers and storms are possible, as well. Winds are out of the south about 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.

