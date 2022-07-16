D.C.-area forecast: Scattered storms late today, and heat cranks up into early week

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 7/10: Perhaps on the cool side for mid-July, but far from cool during the hottest time of year. Late-day storms are a good bet. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, with scattered afternoon storms. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Scattered evening storms, then partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Afternoon storms possible. Highs: Upper 80s to around 90. Forecast in detail We’re at the peak of summertime temperature averages. In fact, yesterday through Sunday have the combo of the highest max and highest minimum temperatures of the year. Soon we’ll be drifting downward, at least when it comes to normal. Don’t plan on temperatures following that trend in the days ahead, though. More heat and more humidity are inbound. There will also be occasional showers and thunderstorms almost daily.

Today (Saturday): There could be a patch or two of fog early, but it dissipates quick if so. Maybe even a passing shower. Otherwise, it’s partly cloudy and steamy as temperatures reach the mid- and upper 80s for highs. Some afternoon storms seem likely, earliest west. They could be strong with some isolated instances of gusty winds. Main threats are heavy rain and lightning. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Some showers or storms may linger into the evening. They’ll end before midnight as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. Some patchy fog may develop late. Lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Patchy morning fog is again a possibility. It won’t last long if it pops up. It’s a mix of sun and clouds through the day, perhaps trending mostly cloudy with time. An afternoon shower and storm risk seems a decent bet. Highs are in the upper 80s to around 90. Winds blow lightly from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We’re solidly into a sweaty air mass. That means temperatures don’t drop much at night. Under partly cloudy skies, lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We may see a better shot of storms Monday as a weak front sinks into the region. It’s very humid, with dew points perhaps in the low and mid-70s. That’ll make highs around 90 feel more like mid-90s. Some storms could be strong to severe late in the day, with a heavy rain risk also accompanying any activity. Confidence: Medium

Heat builds Tuesday. With the extra heat comes more sunshine and a low chance of any storms. High temperatures reach for the low 90s, with mid-90s not impossible from here. Even hotter Wednesday. Confidence: Medium

