PM Update: Heat, humidity and a few strong storms remain possible tonight and tomorrow

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Through late evening today, and again tomorrow afternoon and evening, there’s a chance for storms that could bring damaging wind gusts around 60 mph, flooding downpours and small hail. Much of the region faces a slight threat of severe weather — from along and east of Interstate 81 over to the Delmarva Peninsula. Currently radar has storms focused northeast and well south of the Capital Beltway, but near 8 p.m. we could see that change.

Through tonight: Shower and storm chances could last until midnight, then it’ll be mostly cloudy. Muggy low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Patchy fog may also develop late tonight into the predawn hours. If your area sees a quick inch or two of rain, please remember the adage “turn around, don’t drown” when encountering any flooded roadways.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): There will be similar threats from afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and patchy flooding are also possible. So far, the severe storm chance remains slight, but we need to all stay a bit weather aware. Patchy morning fog should burn off, only to reveal slightly sunny skies at times.

Muggy high temperatures may still manage the upper 80s to around 90. Mostly cloudy conditions should continue after any evening showers and storms Sunday night with even-muggier low temperatures merely getting down to the low to mid-70s.

Highest flood risk south of D.C.

In the summertime tradition of hit-or-miss thunderstorms, some folks have had more rainfall than others over the last several days. Pictured below, purple and blue areas have seen well over 100 percent of average rainfall over the past week, which means soils are already saturated.

Red and orange-shaded areas (especially well southwest and well northwest of town) have been much drier. Any rain would be beneficial and the risk of flooding much lower in those drier areas.

We’ll continue to monitor radar until at least 8 p.m., when heavier rain and a couple of severe storms may develop. They could close in on the Beltway, but it’s not a high confidence forecast. For now, we are cautiously optimistic for the Nationals’ early innings. Just remember to seek shelter if you hear thunder, meaning that lightning is close enough to strike.

