D.C.-area forecast: Storm chances stick around through tomorrow before heat builds

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: Early to midmorning outdoor activities are best today as midday heat, humidity and increasing storm chances put a damper on the end of the weekend. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny and humid, a few p.m. storms possible. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and soupy. Scattered storms possible. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, unsettled with more storms possible. Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail It’s a warm and humid end to the weekend today, and yet another day with showers and thunderstorms possible. There could be fewer than recent days, but be sure to stay tuned for updates, as any storms that do develop this afternoon or evening could produce 1 to 3 inches of rain in a short amount of time. More storms are possible tomorrow before lower chances, but higher heat midweek.

Today (Sunday): We wake up in the low 70s, with areas of patchy fog. It’s partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. I’d recommend getting out early to exercise or spend a few hours outdoors, because the afternoon will be steamy and uncomfortable. Daytime highs reach into the upper 80s to near 90 with high humidity (dew points near or above 70). A few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, and an isolated storm could produce damaging winds and flooding. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Shower and storm chances could increase a bit as we get into the evening, with a few storms capable of damaging winds and flooding. Otherwise mostly cloudy and muggy. Light southerly winds, with lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly cloudy and unsettled. It’s warm and humid with highs near 90. Can’t rule out a morning to early-afternoon shower or thundershower. The best chance for strong to potentially severe thunderstorms popping up comes after 2 p.m. or so, with storms capable of producing damaging winds and heavy rain in a short amount of time. Winds are a bit breezy at times out of the south, around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with a continued chance of strong to severe storms. Lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Plenty of sunshine returns Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s. Still on the humid side with a lower chance of storms, but an isolated storm still possible. Confidence: Medium

The heat continues to build Wednesday, with highs surging to the mid-90s and mostly sunny skies. With continued high humidity, that could mean a heat index reaching near 100. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if spending time outdoors. Confidence: Medium

