D.C.-area forecast: Storm chances stick around through tomorrow before heat builds

Today (Sunday): We wake up in the low 70s, with areas of patchy fog. It’s partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. I’d recommend getting out early to exercise or spend a few hours outdoors, because the afternoon will be steamy and uncomfortable. Daytime highs reach into the upper 80s to near 90 with high humidity (dew points near or above 70). A few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, and an isolated storm could produce damaging winds and flooding. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Shower and storm chances could increase a bit as we get into the evening, with a few storms capable of damaging winds and flooding. Otherwise mostly cloudy and muggy. Light southerly winds, with lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly cloudy and unsettled. It’s warm and humid with highs near 90. Can’t rule out a morning to early-afternoon shower or thundershower. The best chance for strong to potentially severe thunderstorms popping up comes after 2 p.m. or so, with storms capable of producing damaging winds and heavy rain in a short amount of time. Winds are a bit breezy at times out of the south, around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with a continued chance of strong to severe storms. Lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium
A look ahead
Plenty of sunshine returns Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s. Still on the humid side with a lower chance of storms, but an isolated storm still possible. Confidence: Medium
The heat continues to build Wednesday, with highs surging to the mid-90s and mostly sunny skies. With continued high humidity, that could mean a heat index reaching near 100. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if spending time outdoors. Confidence: Medium