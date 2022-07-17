PM Update: A few strong storms still possible into tonight and again tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors We all need to try to avoid “weather fatigue” from our string of days with severe thunderstorm threats. Unfortunately, slight chances continue today and tomorrow. Don’t be caught surprised if large hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours find their way to your spot in the region. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We will watch the entire region since we have a stationary front nearby, plus upper-level energy coming eastward into our region this afternoon. The strongest of the storms may focus on the area from Charlottesville to D.C. through 8 p.m.

Through Tonight: Showers and storms may last into the night. Any that develop have a slight potential to quickly dump 1 to 3 inches of rain (along with the aforementioned wind and hail threats). Please remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown when encountering floodwaters. With high, sticky dew points generally in the low 70s, low temperatures can’t cool but to the low to mid-70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): A similar storm threat could affect the Monday afternoon and evening commute starting by 2 p.m. There’s a chance the heaviest rains focus north of D.C., but no guarantee. Skies are mostly cloudy all day, due to pop-up showers that may occur ahead of afternoon storms. Southerly wind gusts build with time during the day and may, even outside of storms, gust near 25 mph.

Mugginess will make both low and high temperatures feel sticky. Upper 80s to low 90s may feel nearer 100 degrees in the hottest, steamiest spots during the afternoon. Low temperatures bottom out only in the low to mid-70s among some continued showers and storms into the night.

The Storm Prediction Center shows areas around and west of D.C. have a 5 percent chance of hail and damaging wind gusts (58 mph or higher) through Monday morning. See the green shading on the maps below.

Luckily, these storms should still be hit-or-miss in nature. Many of us should end up seeing garden-variety storms that possess only typical summertime strength. That being said, many parts of the region have seen downpours and may flood quickly if more than one thunderstorm “trains” or tracks over the same area.

As with last night, and expected again tomorrow night, we’ll be monitoring radar into the late afternoon and evening hours as storm chances rise. Already there is a line forming along Interstate 81 and moving eastward. Stay tuned.

