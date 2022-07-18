PM Update: A shower or storm this evening, and more heat Tuesday

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: The severe weather threat has waned significantly, but a couple of showers or a storm are possible until about midnight. Any of this activity can produce heavy rain and perhaps an isolated damaging wind or flood threat. This humid air mass doesn’t let temperatures fall too much. Plan on lows in a near-70-to-mid-70s range.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies rule. There’s a slight chance of afternoon and evening storms, although it should be much less widespread than today. Any storm can drop some heavy rain and produce lots of lightning. High temperatures are near 90 or into the lower 90s. Winds blow from the southwest around five to 10 mph.
Giant surf: Darby, once a formidable Category 4 hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean, helped produce giant waves on the Hawaiian Islands over the weekend. A much-weakened storm passed to the south of Hawaii as high pressure built in to the north. The combination helped funnel strong winds into the region, creating some epic waves.
