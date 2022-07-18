PM Update: A shower or storm this evening, and more heat Tuesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flood watch until midnight | Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. * We made it to at least 91 today before storms rolled in. I was hoping to cheer on the good news that our average high temperature is now falling off from peak, but it seems the weather ahead won’t be cooperating with that idea. More 90s are on the way tomorrow and beyond. We’ve still got chances for storms and way too much humidity to deal with as well.

Through Tonight: The severe weather threat has waned significantly, but a couple of showers or a storm are possible until about midnight. Any of this activity can produce heavy rain and perhaps an isolated damaging wind or flood threat. This humid air mass doesn’t let temperatures fall too much. Plan on lows in a near-70-to-mid-70s range.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies rule. There’s a slight chance of afternoon and evening storms, although it should be much less widespread than today. Any storm can drop some heavy rain and produce lots of lightning. High temperatures are near 90 or into the lower 90s. Winds blow from the southwest around five to 10 mph.

Giant surf: Darby, once a formidable Category 4 hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean, helped produce giant waves on the Hawaiian Islands over the weekend. A much-weakened storm passed to the south of Hawaii as high pressure built in to the north. The combination helped funnel strong winds into the region, creating some epic waves.

Unreal footage of waves crashing OVER the Keauhou Kona Surf & Racquet club. Details on what happened there, tonight on our KITV news at 5 and 10pm. @kitv4



📷: Isabella Sloan pic.twitter.com/sN71sfGlxG — KITV4 - Meteorologist Malika Dudley (@MalikaDudley) July 17, 2022

A video shows the moment a giant wave, caused by Tropical Storm Darby, crashed into a wedding ceremony in Kailua, Hawaii.



Today's top stories: https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 pic.twitter.com/qwSZFB2W0i — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 18, 2022

