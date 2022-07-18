D.C.-area forecast: Here comes the hottest week of the summer so far

Today (Monday): It’s a pretty typical mid-July day in D.C. — partly sunny, hot and humid (dew points near 70), with highs near 90. A couple of storms could pop up in the afternoon, but they probably become more numerous in the evening. Winds are from the south around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Showers and storms are a good bet during the evening and a few could be severe, with damaging winds. We’ll also have to monitor the flood threat — any downpours that linger could cause streams to overflow and overwhelm areas of poor drainage. The storms should tend to wane late at night when lows eventually settle near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): While humidity may be down a hair (dew points in the 60s), the sun beats down and it’s a hot one. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s, with light winds from the west (around 5 to 10 mph). Storms chances are low. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and mild. Lows range from the mid-to-upper 60s in our cooler areas to the low 70s downtown. Light winds. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Wednesday is mostly sunny, hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s. A muggy night follows, with lows of 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High
Thursday may be one of the week’s hottest days, with highs soaring into the mid-90s. Factoring in the humidity, it will feel close to 100 in the heat of the afternoon. Most of the day features sunshine, but an approaching cold front could set off some vigorous storms. However, it’s possible they stay more to our north and east. After any evening storms, it clears out, with lows close to 70. Confidence: Medium
Friday through Sunday are classic, steamy midsummer days with partly sunny skies and highs mostly in the low 90s. Some models project even higher temperatures, so this forecast may require adjustment in the coming days. Late-day storm chances are pretty low, though they edge upward by Sunday. Nighttime lows are generally near 70, except probably closer to 75 downtown. Confidence: Medium