Severe thunderstorm and flood watches for D.C. area into this evening

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors 3:35 p.m. — Strong to severe storms from Frederick to Front Royal sweeping east-northesat A pretty potent line of storms has pushed east of Interstate 81 and now stretches from Frederick to Front Royal, which are both under severe thunderstorm warnings. This activity — which has brought down trees near Frederick — is advancing east-northward more quickly (around 35 mph) than anticipated earlier. It should arrive in northern Fauquier, eastern Loudoun and western Montgomery counties over the next 30 to 60 minutes. It may approach the Beltway by around 5 p.m., maybe even a little earlier.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Frederick MD, Mount Airy MD and Urbana MD until 3:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ZcLGyrY2xb — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) July 18, 2022

Our next update will be a little after 4 p.m.

Original article

It’s hot and muggy and a cold front is approaching the Washington area. Those are key ingredients for strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce very heavy rain and strong — even damaging — winds.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service has issued both severe thunderstorm and flood watches for the region into this evening.

Storms were already developing along and east of the Interstate 81 corridor mid-Monday afternoon and are projected to sweep across the Washington region in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Storms may reach the Route 15 corridor from Frederick to Warrenton by 3 or 4 p.m., the Beltway closer to 5 p.m., and Southern Maryland and the bay by 6 or 7 p.m.

The severe storm watch, which stretches from Northern Virginia to western Connecticut, affects 40 million people and expires at 10 p.m. “Thunderstorms will intensify this afternoon along a corridor from Northern Virginia into southeast New York,” the watch says. “The stronger cells will pose a risk of locally damaging wind gusts.”

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CT, DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/eal2Prh0i3 — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) July 18, 2022

Remember that a severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for intense storms, but not a guarantee. If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your location, on the other hand, it means a severe storm is imminent and you should seek shelter immediately.

Advertisement

Given the prospect of heavy downpours and how soggy it’s been over the last week or so, the Weather Service has also issued a flood watch until midnight.

“Afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms may produce very heavy rainfall capable of flash flooding. This could include multiple rounds of storms which would enhance the flood risk,” the Weather Service writes. “Rainfall rates may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, locally higher in spots. The D.C. and Baltimore metros will be the most susceptible given recent heavy rainfall the past couple of weeks.”

A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of the region 4 PM-midnight. The threat for flash flooding may be accompanied by rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour, locally higher in spots. Additionally, some strong to severe t'storms will also be possible. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/K0ZareqyLL — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 18, 2022

Remember, if you’re traveling late this evening, try to avoid routes that normally flood and, if you encounter high water, turn around, don’t drown. Places most susceptible to flooding include spots near creeks and streams as well as low-lying, poor drainage areas.

Advertisement

Also be aware that a few storms could be severe, with damaging gusts. Remember, “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Severe storms with a damaging wind threats may tend to focus in areas north and northeast of Washington.

Even though the atmosphere has destabilized in advance of the cold front, and an approaching jet stream disturbance will increase uplift of air, the most intense wind shear and potential for widespread severe storms resides over Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Severe cells may be somewhat more isolated farther to the south.

The Washington region may be a little more prone to flooding given the exceptionally moist atmosphere overhead which will make for heavily raining storm cells. While these cells will be on the move, the very wet prevailing soils may present some patchy flooding concerns.

Advertisement

It’s been a very stormy stretch in the Washington region over the past two weeks. Multiple severe storm and flooding episodes have affected the area. Reagan National Airport has already picked up 6.57 inches of rain this month, the 21st wettest July on record with still nearly two weeks left.

The repeated storminess is tied to the fact that the jet stream, along which storms track, has consistent flowed through the Mid-Atlantic region. One silver lining of the jet stream pattern is that it has mostly kept away excessive heat.

GiftOutline Gift Article