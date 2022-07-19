D.C.-area forecast: Heat and humidity trending upward this week

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: One-point upgrade thanks to modest humidity downgrade. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 88 to 92.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows: 68 to 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 90 to 95. Forecast in detail After a slow start, summer is revving up with heat and humidity on the rise. Storm activity is generally pretty limited, but Thursday and Sunday afternoons offer increased chances.

Today (Tuesday): A few morning clouds and some patchy fog are possible before partly to mostly sunny skies prevail as highs reach for the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity takes a slight step back from Monday with dew points in the 60s. Light winds blow from the west at 5 to 10 mph. We can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm, especially south of the metro. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Lows reach the upper 60s to mid-70s by dawn with light winds from the southwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies and hotter weather as highs reach toward the low to mid-90s, with higher dew points (low 70s) elevating the heat index into the uncomfortable mid- to upper 90s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in this type of humid summery air mass. Light winds are from the south and west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds are possible, but the main story will be more mugginess as lows only slip into the 70s to maybe even around 80 right in the city. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday starts on the sunny side, with daytime heat quickly pushing afternoon highs into the mid-90s. High humidity makes it feel like it’s around 100. Thunderstorms may ignite in the afternoon and evening to offer some relief, but we’ll need to watch for heavier downpours and gusty winds. Thursday night could still see some early-focused storms, with lows drifting only into the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday features partly to mostly sunny skies and still toasty high temperatures in the mid-90s, but humidity lowers slightly (dew points back toward the 60s). A stray thunderstorm is again possible in the afternoon or evening, but most areas should stay dry most of the time. Friday night runs partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Our hottest weekend so far in July is on deck with highs into the 90s with moderate humidity both days. Saturday and Saturday night see a low chance of pop-up thunderstorms (muggy Saturday night with lows in the 70s). Sunday should still find partly to mostly sunny skies, but a slightly better chance of afternoon to evening thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium

