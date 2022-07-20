PM Update: Heat advisory for parts of the area Thursday as temperatures rise

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Heat advisory for areas east of D.C., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday * We’ve finally got our first three-day stretch of 90s this year, which is often referred to as a heat wave. It comes about a month later than average. This heat wave is still in its early phase as temperature rise further tomorrow and into the weekend. We’re starting to get into territory where the heat can be dangerous, particularly for vulnerable populations. You’ll definitely want to take it easy and shift as many outdoor activities to the morning or evening as possible.

Through Tonight: Skies are mainly clear through the night. Lows range from the mid-70s to near 80. Winds blow from the south around five to 10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s a soupy start to a scorching day. Partly cloudy skies rule in the midday and afternoon. Highs are mainly in the mid-90s, but it feels more like 100 to 105 or greater in many spots during the afternoon. Winds are from the west around 10 mph, with higher gusts. There’s a slight chance of a late-day storm, mainly south of the area.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree pollen is low/moderate. Grass and weed pollen are low.

Heat advisory: The National Weather Service has hoisted a heat advisory for eastern portions of our area Thursday as heat indexes head into dangerous territory.

“It will be very hot, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s, and dew points in the mid-60s to mid-70s,” they wrote in an afternoon discussion. The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 105-plus during the midday and afternoon along and east of Interstate 95. Even in the city, we should be close, so it’s not impossible the advisory is expanded in future updates. Heat indexes topping 100 are also possible west of the city.

During very hot days, limit outdoor activity, particularly in the midday and afternoon. Stay hydrated and check on any neighbors who may require assistance.

A Heat Advisory has been issued from King George County northeastward across the Baltimore metro area into Cecil County. This is in effect from 11 AM-8 PM on Thursday. Heat indices of 105-109 are expected, with the highest values over southern MD. #VAwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/h6edYetOlm — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 20, 2022

