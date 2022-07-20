D.C.-area forecast: Lots of heat, humidity and sunshine ahead

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: Today’s low 90s and moderate humidity are relatively refreshing compared with what comes next Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 90 to 94.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows: 72 to 79.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, p.m. storm chance. Highs: 94 to 98. Forecast in detail Summer is starting to sizzle for the Washington area as our longest and strongest spell of hot weather begins. The most uncomfortable conditions aim for Thursday and potentially this weekend. Isolated storms are always possible in this environment, but slightly better chances are expected Thursday and Sunday. However, most days and most times should remain rain-free.

Today (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies greet our midweek with temperatures and humidity gradually increasing compared with Tuesday. Look for highs to reach into the low 90s, with moderately high humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to around 70). Winds are very light, but they come from the south at about 5 mph in the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggier with lows ranging from the low 70s in the outer suburbs to the upper 70s in the city. Light winds from the south continue to pump in the higher, unpleasant humidity. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Our hottest day of the workweek should see highs soaring into the mid- to upper 90s with moderate to high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s). Heat index values will be at dangerous levels into the low 100s, so be careful with outside activity. Skies should be mostly sunny, but some afternoon clouds could develop into scattered thunderstorms. Hot winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph could be gustier at times in the afternoon toward 15 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still a chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm, but otherwise, mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Humidity starts to fall slightly, but this should still be a moderately muggy night. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday concludes the week with another mostly sunny day as highs range from the low to mid-90s. Humidity is not as high as Thursday with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. Friday night edges back a bit muggier with lows ranging through the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

This weekend should be the hottest so far this summer, with strong sunny skies most of the time and increasing humidity. Highs range from the mid-90s to perhaps near the century mark Sunday. Thunderstorm chances pick up slightly on Sunday afternoon and evening, but most areas should avoid rain. Saturday night should see a few clouds around, moderate mugginess and lows yet again in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

