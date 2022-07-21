PM Update: A feisty shower or storm possible into evening

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Despite a good deal of clouds through the afternoon, high temperatures made the mid-90s today as heat indexes climbed near and above 100. The heat, humidity and a front moving through helped kick off a few showers and storms. These will continue into the evening before waning before sunset. More heat is on the way tomorrow, but with a bit less humidity. Just a little relief, but we’ll take what we can get!

Through Tonight: A few showers or storms may remain in the area into the evening, especially near the city and south. Any storm may produce heavy rain and perhaps some isolated damaging wind. By mid- to late evening, this activity should end and move away. It will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the near-70-to-mid-70s range in most spots.

Tomorrow (Friday): Plan on a lot of sun and just a few clouds in the midday. With a front to our south, it should be pretty calm locally. Still hot, with highs again in the mid-90s. With humidity down a bit from today, it will feel somewhat less uncomfortable. A west wind will blow around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores and grass pollen are low/moderate.

