D.C.-area forecast: Heat advisory today and even hotter this weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Heat advisory 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. * Today’s daily digit Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 3/10: Today sunshine sizzles, pop-up storms may fizzle. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, widely scattered p.m. storms possible. Highs: 94 to 98.

Tonight: Evening storms possible, then clearing. Lows: 69 to 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny, humid, light breeze. Highs: 93 to 97. Forecast in detail Our count of 90-degree days is going to keep ticking up over the next week, while reaching 100 is not out of the question. Storm threats are minor over the next few days, so if you can stand the heat, outdoor activities are mostly a go. Monday presents the highest chance of significant rain.

Today (Thursday): Temperatures rise in a hurry, and while sunshine dominates, clouds start to bubble up in the afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers/storms are possible, especially south of town in the afternoon and into evening. Any storms that do form could be locally intense. Highs reach the mid- to upper 90s. Humidity is high (dew points near 70), making it feel like 100 to 105 degrees. If you’re outside, be sure to hydrate and take breaks. Southwest breezes are light. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Some storms could linger into the evening, but after sunset, things quiet down and skies clear. Lows will be mainly in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine dominates with moderate humidity and light winds from the southwest. Highs are mainly in the mid-90s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Evening 80s are still with us, but clear skies allow lows to finally drop into the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Barbecues are not the only thing sizzling this weekend. With lots of sun, highs in the mid- to upper 90s are a given. A few spots could reach 100. Scattered clouds pop up in the afternoon heat, but storm chances are very low. Humidity remains moderately high, and overnight lows range through the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A cool front is likely to drop south into the area by Monday. For now, storm chances look fairly high. After all this heat, we will need the rain for parched lawns and gardens. Highs are still expected to peak in the low 90s before any downpours cool things down. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article