PM Update: Temperatures are set to approach 100 this weekend

Our first heat wave of the summer is headed into overdrive. Today’s temperatures were down slightly from yesterday, as was humidity. The lower humidity helped it feel more like the actual temperature, rather than several degrees hotter. You wouldn’t think it makes a huge difference, but it does help substantially if out and about. Unfortunately, higher heat and humidity are inbound for the next few days.

Through Tonight: Mainly clear skies persist this evening and into the night. Humidity rises, which helps keep temperatures up. Lows range across the 70s. Winds are light and variable.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds are few, and that helps temperatures soar. Highs make the upper 90s to around 100. Humidity is back up a bit from today, which means heat index values of 100 to 105 are possible, especially in D.C. and to the east. Winds will be light and variable but turning to come more from the south with time. There’s a very slim chance of a pop-up storm late in the day.

Sunday: It’s another day with minimal cloud cover for shade. How clear it is may decide whether we hit 100 or not. Odds are decent that we’ll make it close. Highs should reach the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat indexes rise to near 105 in most of the area. Winds come from the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Another slim chance of a late-day storm may present itself, but don’t bet on it.

Pollen update: Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and weed pollens are low.

Records: The record highs this weekend for Washington are 102 (set in 2011) for Saturday and 101 (set in 2010) for Sunday. At Dulles, the records are 99 both days. For BWI, the records are 102 and 101. The best shot to get a record is probably Sunday, although we may fall just short both days.

