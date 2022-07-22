D.C.-area forecast: Mid-90s today, then the hottest weekend of the year so far

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 3/10: Let’s leave room for even hotter and more humid weather, with probable lowering the Daily Digit further this weekend. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Slight breeze. Highs: 92-98.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs: Mid-90s to near 100.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Shower/storm possible. Highs: 97-102. Forecast in detail Get ready to keep sizzling. The thermometer may hit 100 in the coming days for the first time in six years. When adding in the moderately high humidity (dew points near 70) heat index values around 105 are possible both tomorrow and Sunday. Additional heat advisories seem possible, so stay tuned for updates.

Today (Friday): A cold front has moved southward, bringing somewhat drier air to the area. Dew points may sink toward the 60-degree mark, giving us a “dry heat” feel to high temperatures in the 92-to-98-degree range. Skies are sunny. Winds may occasionally gust around 15 mph during the afternoon ranging in direction from west-southwest to west-northwest. Areas east of the Blue Ridge typically warmed most by warm downsloping winds may see temperatures overperform. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Much of the night is in the 80s before predawn low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-70s. Skies trend clearer and winds calmer with time. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Humidity tries to remain acceptable for July (dew points in the 60s) as mainly sunny skies help catapult temperatures toward the mid-90s to near 100. We have only a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Southwest breezes probably remain light overall. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Low temperatures bottom out in the 70s, regionally. We may get a bit more humid, too, with dew points creeping above the 70-degree mark. A shower, storm — even a downpour — are slightly possible. Otherwise, skies look to be partly cloudy. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s are possible, and humidity may be a bit elevated (dew points as high as the low 70s). It may feel around 105 degrees or even a bit hotter, when combining heat with humidity. A mix of sun and clouds is probably along with perhaps a few afternoon showers and storms coming along by day’s end. Some increase in southwesterly winds may coincide with increasing afternoon clouds, too. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Temperatures may have a hard time dipping below 80 degrees inside the Beltway. Elsewhere, we may see some mid-70s for an attempted cool off before dawn. Skies are partly cloudy and a shower or storm in the evening can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium

Clouds and rain chances increase on Monday which also means an uptick in summertime humidity. We may still manage the low to mid-90s, with a shower and storm risk mainly late day. Dew points as high as the mid-70s are possible, making heat index values sometimes feel five to near ten degrees steamier than the air temperature. Confidence: Medium

Tuesday temperatures may be held back in the mid-80s to near 90 degrees as rain continues to threaten. If rain is frequent enough, temperatures are probably closer to mid-80s. The higher end of the range is if we see more sun. Confidence: Medium

