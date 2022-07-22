D.C.-area forecast: Mid-90s today, then the hottest weekend of the year so far

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): A cold front has moved southward, bringing somewhat drier air to the area. Dew points may sink toward the 60-degree mark, giving us a “dry heat” feel to high temperatures in the 92-to-98-degree range. Skies are sunny. Winds may occasionally gust around 15 mph during the afternoon ranging in direction from west-southwest to west-northwest. Areas east of the Blue Ridge typically warmed most by warm downsloping winds may see temperatures overperform. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Much of the night is in the 80s before predawn low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-70s. Skies trend clearer and winds calmer with time. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Humidity tries to remain acceptable for July (dew points in the 60s) as mainly sunny skies help catapult temperatures toward the mid-90s to near 100. We have only a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Southwest breezes probably remain light overall. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Low temperatures bottom out in the 70s, regionally. We may get a bit more humid, too, with dew points creeping above the 70-degree mark. A shower, storm — even a downpour — are slightly possible. Otherwise, skies look to be partly cloudy. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s are possible, and humidity may be a bit elevated (dew points as high as the low 70s). It may feel around 105 degrees or even a bit hotter, when combining heat with humidity. A mix of sun and clouds is probably along with perhaps a few afternoon showers and storms coming along by day’s end. Some increase in southwesterly winds may coincide with increasing afternoon clouds, too. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Temperatures may have a hard time dipping below 80 degrees inside the Beltway. Elsewhere, we may see some mid-70s for an attempted cool off before dawn. Skies are partly cloudy and a shower or storm in the evening can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium
Clouds and rain chances increase on Monday which also means an uptick in summertime humidity. We may still manage the low to mid-90s, with a shower and storm risk mainly late day. Dew points as high as the mid-70s are possible, making heat index values sometimes feel five to near ten degrees steamier than the air temperature. Confidence: Medium
Tuesday temperatures may be held back in the mid-80s to near 90 degrees as rain continues to threaten. If rain is frequent enough, temperatures are probably closer to mid-80s. The higher end of the range is if we see more sun. Confidence: Medium