D.C.-area forecast: Heat wave peaks this weekend, with temperatures near 100

* Code orange air quality, Anne Arundel and north — unhealthy for sensitive groups * Today’s daily digit Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 2/10: Hotter and more humid than Friday. Hard to give this any Saturday bonus. Express forecast Today: Sunny and hot. Highs: Mid-90s to near 100.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Near 100. Forecast in detail We’ve had a number of relatively cool and showery weekends this year. Not this go. We’re staring down the hottest weekend of the summer so far. It’ll be hot enough to want to respect it. Definitely plan on minimizing outdoor activities during the day, unless they involve jumping into water. Water is also key to keep your body from overheating, so plan on keeping it nearby to chug as necessary. Other than that, maybe find your favorite air-conditioned spot and watch the heat from inside.

Today (Saturday): Sunshine dominates as high pressure exerts control. Temperatures end up in the upper 90s many spots, with a regional range of mid-90s to around 100 likely. The record for the date is 102 set in 2011. Heat index values around 100 to 102 should be common, and perhaps closer to 105 nearer the bay. With all the heat it’s hard to rule out a late-day storm entirely, but don’t plan on it. Confidence: High

Tonight: Other than a tiny chance of an evening storm, it’s a tranquil summertime night. Skies are mainly clear and lows range across the 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): There could be a few more clouds than today, but they’re probably of minimal impact. Highs will be within a few degrees of 100, assuming we maximize sunshine. The record of 101 may be in play. Heat index values are closer to 105 in the afternoon, which can quickly become dangerous without precautions. Again, just a remote chance of a thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We could see a thunderstorm complex approach from the northwest at night. At this point, it seems like it won’t make it here, but it’s worth considering. Otherwise, partial clearing as temperatures fall to the mid-70s to around 80 for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Still pretty hot to open the workweek Monday, under partly cloudy skies. If temperatures are lower than Sunday, higher humidity probably counteracts it. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 90s. It’s most likely another day with heat index values between 100 and 105 at peak. There’s a better chance of scattered showers or storms late day as a front approaches. Some storms could be strong to severe. Confidence: Medium-High

A cold front gets hung up in the region, probably to our south, Tuesday. This keeps us rather cloudy and perhaps somewhat rainy. Clouds and raindrops offer at least a brief break in the heat wave as highs rise to the mid-80s or so. Comparatively cooler but still muggy. Confidence: Medium

