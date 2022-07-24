D.C.-area forecast: A Sunday scorcher with dangerous afternoon heat

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Heat advisory today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. * Today’s daily digit Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 1/10: The hottest day of the year so far requires constant hydration and breaks from the sun. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, extremely hot, humid. Highs: Upper 90s to near 100.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and warm. Lows: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and hot, p.m. storms possible. Highs: Mid- to upper 90s. Forecast in detail The hottest air mass of the year so far continues to intensify, with today likely the hottest day of the year. With the heat index expected to close in on 105 this afternoon, be sure to take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors. Tomorrow remains very hot but not quite as hot as today, with strong to severe storms possible during the afternoon into evening.

Today (Sunday): We’re partly to mostly sunny, with morning temperatures quickly rising into the 80s to near 90, and afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100, with only a bit of an afternoon breeze from the south. With moderate to high humidity (dew points in the mid-60s to low 70s), the heat index could approach or reach 105. We could approach or reach the record high for the date of 101 at Reagan National Airport. Please stay hydrated and remember your pets, too. Confidence: High

Tonight: The warmth continues, with overnight lows (if you can call them that) in the upper 70s to low 80s. We remain dry, with partly cloudy skies and southerly winds around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly to mostly sunny skies to start the day. And it’s another hot one, perhaps slightly less so than today, with afternoon highs topping out in the mid- to upper 90s. The humidity could actually be a touch higher than today, which means we’re headed for a heat index around 100 to 105 again. An approaching front will increase cloud cover, with a growing chance of thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m. These storms could be severe, producing damaging winds and heavy rain. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with more showers and storms possible during the evening, some of which could be severe. At least the storms cool us off a bit, with lows in the mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

A frontal boundary lingers nearby Tuesday and Wednesday, which means the continued chance of showers and storms. On a positive note, we should catch a break from the extreme heat, with Tuesday highs in the low to mid-80s and Wednesday highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Don’t get too comfy as the 90s could return late week (but nothing too extreme as of now). Confidence: Medium

