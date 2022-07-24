PM Update: Slightly less hot tomorrow, but severe storms possible

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Heat advisory until 8 p.m. * It’s nearing the hottest day of the year so far, and even though we may fall shy (sadly?) of record-high temperatures, the heat index remains near 105 degrees. Tomorrow afternoon may feel similarly steamy thanks to even muggier dew points. We also have to monitor the chance for strong or severe storms.

Through tonight: Continue to hydrate mindfully and seek out air conditioning into the evening, as temperatures do not cool rapidly. We may only get down into the upper 70s to low 80s for many spots. Skies are generally partly cloudy, and southerly breezes stay at or below 10 mph. Chances of a shower and storm are near 10 percent at best.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Morning skies are a bit brighter than the afternoon. High temperatures may spike into the low-to-mid-90s before rain chances increase in the midafternoon hours. Dew points near miserable levels in the mid-70s create heat index values again nearing the mid-100s.

As a cold front approaches, damaging winds and flooding downpours are possible in any thunderstorms, and they may continue into predawn hours. Low-to-mid-70s feel a bit better for low temperatures as dew points slowly come back down into the 60s.

Let's look ahead to tomorrow's severe storm threat.

Tomorrow’s elevated severe storm chances

Let’s look ahead to tomorrow’s severe storm threat. We have a 2 out of 5 chance for seeing severe storms, as noted by the yellow shading. Should a thunderstorm turn severe, its primary threat would be damaging wind gusts. Around D.C., that means winds of 58 mph or greater from a thunderstorm.

A secondary threat may be from flooding downpours. In this second graphic, we do have a slight — at least 5 percent — chance of seeing excessive rainfall. This means within 25 miles of any point in the green shading, flash-flooding criteria could be reached. Let’s stay weather-aware into tomorrow afternoon and overnight hours, too. We’ll keep you informed.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox?

