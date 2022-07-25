PM Update: Cooler into Tuesday as clouds hang on and offer occasional showers

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. * We snagged our eighth day in a row with temperatures at or above 90 before showers and storms crashed the party. That makes 20 for the year, which is about two below average to date. Storms that quickly dropped a slug of rain have since moved off to the east. There’s still a chance of more showers or storms into the evening, but the main show is likely behind us. As a cold front gets stuck in the region, clouds may linger through Tuesday. The bright side: somewhat cooler temperatures.

Through Tonight: With showers and storms pushing to our east, the main severe weather risk has waned. Some additional showers or rumbles are possible this evening, but it should be comparatively mild. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy as lows range from around 70 to 75.



Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds rule, which will help keep temperatures down compared with recent days. Showers will be possible, especially in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid-80s for highs most spots, and humidity will be more on the moderate side, with dew points in the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the north around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores and grass pollen are both low/moderate. Weed and tree pollens are low.

Pollen update: Mold spores and grass pollen are both low/moderate. Weed and tree pollens are low.

Wet July: With today’s rainfall of at least 0.26 inches, D.C. has moved into the top 20 wettest Julys on record, with a total of 6.91 inches to date. Given there are six more full days in the month, and at least a couple more rain chances to go, we should move up a bit more on the list by the end of the month. To get to top 10, the city would need to finish with 8.37 inches or more. The rainiest July on record occurred in 1945, when 11.06 inches was recorded.

