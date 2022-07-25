D.C.-area forecast: Steamy and stormy today, then not as hot but still unsettled

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 1/10: Just about as hot and muggy as Sunday with storms in the mix too. This one’s a no from me. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, muggy. Afternoon storms likely. Highs: 92 to 96.

Tonight: Lingering evening storms possible. Lows: 70 to 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms possible, especially south of the District. Highs: 79 to 84. Forecast in detail Every day last week hit at least 90 degrees and today probably will, too. But a cold front moving into the region puts an end to the 90-degree temperature run tomorrow. However, this front stalls just to our south, keeping showers and storms in the forecast through the end of the week.

Today (Monday): Heading out, the first thing you’ll notice is that it’s very humid (dew points 70 to 75). And, if we can manage some sunshine before storms roll in, it’s going to be quite hot, too. Highs range from the low to mid-90s, and it feels 100-plus with the humidity. As the cold front approaches, storms are possible at any time but are most probable between 4 and 8 p.m. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Most of the storms should occur before sunset, but we can’t rule out some activity lingering beyond that. Skies are mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 70 to 75. Light winds are out of the southwest and then switch to coming from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Monday’s front stalls just to our south but close enough that waves running along it could trigger showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. While it stays humid (dew points near 70), we’re not seeing a lot of sun, so highs probably only reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Mid-80s are possible if there’s more sun than anticipated. Winds are generally light. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Some evening showers and storms are possible followed by mostly cloudy skies. Lows are near 70. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

The stalled front remains nearby Wednesday and Thursday, but its influence is fading. At least partial sunshine is a good bet, while late-day storm chances are around 30 percent. Highs both days are in the mid- to upper 80s with moderately high humidity (dew points in the mid-60s on Wednesday rising closer to 70 by Thursday). Lows are around 65 to 70 Thursday and 70 to 75 to Friday. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday is very warm and muggy and, as a new cold front approaches the area, showers and storm chances creep up — mainly late in the day. Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90. Somewhat cooler air may try to arrive at night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

The front half of the weekend, at least, has a chance to be a good one as drier air (dew points in the 50s to near 60) attempts to filter into the area. Highs on Saturday are probably in the low to mid-80s. After lows in the 60s in the morning, highs reach the 80s Sunday afternoon with an increase in humidity and a slight chance of storms. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article