PM Update: Showers or a storm tonight; isolated storms late Wednesday

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors We broke the heat wave nicely today. Plenty of clouds and some showers helped keep temperatures from getting much above 80. That’s as cool as it’s been in during the day in July so far. Of course, the humidity has kept it from feeling too pleasant. We’ve got more humid times ahead. Temperatures probably also will rise back toward seasonal levels Wednesday.

Through Tonight: Showers and perhaps some storms will continue into the night. They should be hit or miss but could drop some heavy rain in spots. Lows should dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’ll stay quite muggy as a light south wind blows.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A couple showers and storms may dot the area in the afternoon and evening, some of which can drop heavy rain. Winds are from the west and southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Dew points remaining near and above 70 should keep it feeling about 5 degrees hotter than it is.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

Storms: There’s a Level 1 of 5 “marginal risk” for the region Wednesday. While thunderstorm activity is not expected to be widespread, a storm or two could produce damaging winds. The most likely timing for this is probably around 4 to 8 p.m., earliest west and latest east.

SPC issues Day 2 Marginal Convective Risk at Jul 26, 17:11z for LWX https://t.co/HOyEQOUreu pic.twitter.com/v7cUYlvPZ0 — IEMBot LWX (@iembot_lwx) July 26, 2022

