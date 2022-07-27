PM Update: A few showers or storms possible this evening

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 are pretty typical for late July. Nonetheless, you probably felt it today after Tuesday’s milder conditions. With dew points around 70, the sweat factor was certainly of greater impact than the temperature. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With the heat and humidity hanging out in the area, a couple of showers and storms have popped up. We’ll see that continue into the evening.

Through tonight: Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible into the evening. There’s a chance we’ll see a couple roll by late at night as well. Some isolated wind damage may occur with the evening storms, with the chance of some heavy rain in any activity. Lows should range from about 72 to 78.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Temperatures will shoot for the low 90s for highs. Dew points near and above 70 will add about 5 to 10 degrees when it comes to heat index values. A couple late-day showers or storms are possible. Winds will blow from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/high. Weed pollen is low/moderate. Tree and grass pollens are low.

Winter is coming: Today was our last calendar date with an average high of 90 degrees. Daytime highs and daytime lows should be on the downswing after our recent annual peaks. Of course, the weather doesn’t always follow climatology, but it can only battle so hard against the coming of cooler times.

