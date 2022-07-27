D.C.-area forecast: Warmer and more humid today as shower and storm chances continue

Today (Wednesday): The heat and humidity trend higher today. Could see a stray morning shower, with a few showers and storms possible midafternoon into evening. Otherwise we’re partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and quite humid (dew points in the low 70s). Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Can’t rule out an isolated early-evening shower or thunderstorm. But the main story is the mugginess, with lows only dropping to the mid-70s in the city, perhaps low 70s in some of the cooler suburbs, under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): More of the same, just slightly warmer with highs near 90. Skies remain partly sunny with a continued chance of a few showers and storms midafternoon into evening. The humidity is still fairly high (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70). Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy, still with the chance of a few showers and storms during the evening and overnight. Lows fall back to the low to mid-70s again. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Partly to mostly cloudy skies may knock a couple of degrees off temperatures Friday, but we should still get to the upper 80s, with moderate to high humidity. An approaching cold front increases our chances for scattered showers and storms Friday into Friday night. Confidence: Medium
There is some chance the front pushes far enough to our south to give us a dry and sunnier Saturday. And there’s a chance the front lingers close enough to trigger a few showers and storms with more clouds. Either way, humidity should be a little lower with highs in the mid-80s. If we do get a break from showers and storms on Saturday, chances could increase again on Sunday as the front tries to come back north, with highs somewhere in the 80s. Confidence: Medium