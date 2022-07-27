D.C.-area forecast: Warmer and more humid today as shower and storm chances continue

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: Swampy humidity and a chance of a few summertime showers and storms. But any day in July that we have a shot at not eclipsing 90 degrees is a win. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny and more humid, a few showers/storms possible. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy, isolated evening shower/storm? Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, slightly warmer, a few p.m. showers/storms possible. Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail The good news is no extreme heat in the forecast through the next several days. The bad news is that a stalled cold front makes it hard to pinpoint where and when showers and storms will strike. This kind of status quo weather pattern, with seasonably warm temperatures and mainly moderate to high humidity, looks to continue for the foreseeable future.

Today (Wednesday): The heat and humidity trend higher today. Could see a stray morning shower, with a few showers and storms possible midafternoon into evening. Otherwise we’re partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and quite humid (dew points in the low 70s). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Can’t rule out an isolated early-evening shower or thunderstorm. But the main story is the mugginess, with lows only dropping to the mid-70s in the city, perhaps low 70s in some of the cooler suburbs, under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): More of the same, just slightly warmer with highs near 90. Skies remain partly sunny with a continued chance of a few showers and storms midafternoon into evening. The humidity is still fairly high (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70). Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy, still with the chance of a few showers and storms during the evening and overnight. Lows fall back to the low to mid-70s again. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Partly to mostly cloudy skies may knock a couple of degrees off temperatures Friday, but we should still get to the upper 80s, with moderate to high humidity. An approaching cold front increases our chances for scattered showers and storms Friday into Friday night. Confidence: Medium

There is some chance the front pushes far enough to our south to give us a dry and sunnier Saturday. And there’s a chance the front lingers close enough to trigger a few showers and storms with more clouds. Either way, humidity should be a little lower with highs in the mid-80s. If we do get a break from showers and storms on Saturday, chances could increase again on Sunday as the front tries to come back north, with highs somewhere in the 80s. Confidence: Medium

