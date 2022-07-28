PM Update: Occasional showers and thunderstorms through Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors On the day our average high is supposed to fall to 89 degrees, we reached 90 or higher for the 21st day this summer. Still, to date we’re running slightly below average on this count. Today’s heat and humidity have combined to produce some showers and storms in the area this afternoon; they’ll be isolated to scattered but could pack a bit of a punch. Similar weather will come Friday.

Through tonight: A few showers and storms will be in the area until about sunset. The main risk is brief heavy rain and some lightning. Overnight, partly cloudy skies will be the rule. Lows will range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds will low lightly from the south-southwest.

Tomorrow (Friday): It will be another day of mixed sun and clouds, with clouds perhaps winning out overall. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Afternoon showers and storms may be more widespread than today, but will still tend to be hit-or-miss. An isolated storm could be severe, but mainly we’re looking at a brief heavy rain and lightning risk. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

Heat escape: While much of the country continues to bake under peak summer heat, a high temperature of 66 is expected today in San Francisco. This is pretty typical for northern coastal California, as much of that region sees its highest temperatures in August and September. That is when offshore winds are more likely, keeping the cooler air at bay. In fact, San Francisco’s warmest average high doesn’t come until Sept. 24: a balmy 70.4!

2/2 For most locales across the United States, the last half of July is the hottest time of the year (i.e., the highest normal maximum temperature). But a few locations, especially along the immediate West Coast are delayed, w/ San Francisco not peaking until Sept 24th. pic.twitter.com/XGSUGcUzji — Jan Null (@ggweather) July 25, 2022

