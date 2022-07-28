A wild and wonderful Thursday evening sky, followed by a fireball

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The sky above Washington put on an incredible show Thursday, starting in the late afternoon and continuing past dark. The quintuple-feature starred a towering thunderhead, a menacing shelf cloud, a vibrant rainbow, a glorious sunset and concluded with a fireball that shot across the night sky. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 1. A towering cumulonimbus cloud The show began with a towering thunderhead or cumulonimbus cloud that unleashed a swift downpour as it darted through the District. The mushroom-shaped cloud posed over the Capitol right around 5 p.m. — its apex looming over the great rotunda.

On social media, people marveled at this billowing cloud as they gazed eastward:

@capitalweather

From Herndon looking east. A dapper cloud with his top hat 🎩 pic.twitter.com/McerBMxz52 — Dr. Mercuryblush (@mercuryblush) July 28, 2022

Shot of the cell leaving the city pic.twitter.com/tS80i8ut59 — Daniel Stublen (@dstublen) July 28, 2022

2. An ominous, stunning shelf cloud

The late afternoon cumulonimbus cloud was just an appetizer ahead of a line of storms that swept across much of the region in the hour leading up to sunset. The line was fronted by a scary-looking but striking shelf cloud. These clouds form as cool air expelled from storms is met by warm air out ahead of them.

On our social media feeds, viewers sent us eerily beautiful scenes from Manassas to Annapolis:

It's like the dementors are swooping in ... @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/a5YBL05EeE — Julian Reyes (@julianjon) July 29, 2022

3. Gorgeous rainbows

After the line of storms passed and the setting sun intercepted the departing rain drops, beautiful rainbows were seen around the region:

4. An amber sunset

The setting sun not only helped form rainbow but also cast a gorgeous amber glow over the sky:

Tonight’s strange skies, minutes before the downpour started. iPhone time-lapse looking from the Navy Yard towards the Capitol. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/55WS9QnoCa — Maureen Cohen Harrington (@VeganSkaterDC) July 29, 2022

Waiting for the rain to come tonight to Fort Washington ⁦@capitalweather⁩ pic.twitter.com/bS4DS1cTxQ — Leonard Goff (@LeonardGoff10) July 29, 2022

5. Fireball streaks across the sky

The sky wasn’t done with its performance once it turned dark. Just before 10 p.m., people all over the area witnessed a bright, green object streaking toward the northwest. It was a large meteor or fireball burning up in the atmosphere.

“It was HUGE,” commented Jason Jackson on Capital Weather Gang’s Facebook page, who reviewed the fireball in south central Pennsylvania. “[L]it up the entire western sky and traveled the whole way across before it burned up. Slow and bright and the colors were insane!”

It’s possible the fireball originated from the Dela Aquariids meteor shower, which peaks in late July.

Several people captured it on video:

Hey @capitalweather we caught a glimpse of the meteor in Loudoun County! pic.twitter.com/WOnqXHVOjR — Trevor Hawthorn (@packetwerks) July 29, 2022

Another view of tonight's fireball... https://t.co/T62SuwsmrH — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 29, 2022

