D.C.-area forecast: Steamy skies spawn late-day storms today and Friday

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: A typical summer day, humidity overextends its stay and late-day storms come into play. Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy and humid with p.m. storms possible. Highs: 88 to 92.

Tonight: Any storms end early, still quite humid. Lows: 69 to 75.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, showers and storms likely late day. Highs: 85 to 89. Forecast in detail There is no mistaking we are still in the heart of summer today and are likely to be dodging some storms through tomorrow. What really looks good is the weekend, with just enough cooler and drier air filtering in from the north to take the edge off the heat. So make your outdoor plans now!

Today (Thursday): Plenty of clouds left over from storms to our west are likely to slowly dissipate in the morning. When they do, the temperatures will climb quickly with highs around 9o. It will probably feel more like 100 with the relatively high humidity (dew points over 70) and only light west winds. By later in the afternoon, some storms are expected to pop up to our west and cross the area. Some heavy downpours are possible and perhaps some isolated damaging wind gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The storms are likely to quickly exit after sunset, but the humid air will remain as winds calm. Lows are mainly in the lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Partly sunny skies dominate most of the day with light winds from the west. Humidity remains on the high side and showers and storms are likely to pop up during the afternoon. Downpours can be expected in strongest storms with a marginal risk of locally severe wind gusts. Highs should be mainly in the upper 80s, but a stray 90 in the area is still possible if storms are slow to develop. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Storms could linger well into the evening but eventually die out after midnight. Skies are mainly cloudy, with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Less humid air is expected to push into the area Saturday in the wake of a weak cool front. That helps to keep most storms bottled up well to our south. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs are mainly capped in the mid-80s. All in all, a great summer day! Overnight lows slip into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday is another awesome summer day with moderate humidity and highs still in the mid-80s. A line of storms is likely to bubble up to our south, and while a stray shower could drift close, most of the area stays dry. Overnight lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s as humidity starts to creep back up. Confidence: Medium-High

Showers and storms on Monday are much more likely to extend their reach north into our area, especially in the afternoon. Highs should remain in the mid-80s, but humidity is likely to be on the rise. Confidence: Medium

