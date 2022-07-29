PM Update: Scattered showers and storms this evening ahead of a decent weekend

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Severe thunderstorm watch for far southern parts of the area until 8 p.m. * Numerous clouds through the day helped keep the heavier storms to our south. We still run a risk of some into the evening, but probably not as strong as they could have been with more sun. Despite the lack of sun, it felt pretty nasty out there with temperatures deep into the 80s to around 90. A cold front that moves through tonight delivers nicer weather for the weekend.

Through Tonight: We continue to see a shower or storm threat into the evening. The most significant activity probably stays to our south, but a storm or two could still be intense locally. Any storm can also produce heavy rain, potentially leading to some isolated flooding. After storms end, skies tend to clear through the night. Lows range from the mid-60s to near 70. By morning, humidity has dropped enough for it to be noticeable.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Lots of sun and lower humidity make for a pretty nice day. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s, but some upper 80s are possible. Winds blow from the north around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: We may see a few more clouds than today, but it shouldn’t be much bother. Highs are again mainly in the mid-80s. With higher humidity filtering back in, it may feel a bit less comfortable than Saturday. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

