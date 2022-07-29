D.C.-area forecast: Steamy, with strong storm risk this afternoon and evening

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 3/10: Humidity continues to be oppressive. Strong-to-severe storm chances are a notch higher, with damaging wind gusts possible. Flooding downpours, too? Express forecast Today: Strong to severe storms possible. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Evening storms possible. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Sunday: Slight afternoon rain chance. Highs: 82-88. Forecast in detail After we watch severe storm chances this afternoon and into tonight, we can enjoy the weekend’s lower humidity and limited rain risks. Temperatures try to trend a bit lower in the days ahead. Overall, it still feels about as we’d expect this time of year.

Today (Friday): Skies may be brightest in the morning, before clouds increase during the afternoon. Afternoon humidity borders on oppressive (dew points in the mid-70s possible), providing a saturated, unstable atmosphere for any storms. High temperatures aim for the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. Damaging wind gusts above 57 mph are possible in thunderstorms that might erupt, especially during the afternoon. There is also a chance of flooding downpours. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Strong to severe storms remain possible, but they should wane by sunset. Perhaps a few showers linger until midnight. Skies are mostly cloudy until near dawn as low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Our latest cold front should complete its push through the area in the early morning hours, taking any last sprinkles with it. Dew points may sink into the 50s, giving us a breath of fresh air. Skies are partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s. Breezes are light out of the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy and dew points rise back into the 60s — still tolerable humidity for this time of year. The rise in atmospheric moisture helps buoy overnight low temperatures into the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: It’s a salvageable summer day. Any slight rain chances, along with cloud cover, may not materialize until mid- or late afternoon. Dew points are tolerable enough, in the mid-60s, as it appears now. High temperatures may end up in the 82-88 range, with more clouds than currently expected keeping us toward the low end of the range; more sunshine than forecast now may catapult us to the high end. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Showers and storms are possible. Low temperatures may only dip to near 70 degrees to mid-70s. Dew points near 70 degrees may return, as humidity slowly makes a comeback. Confidence: Medium

Shower and storm chances may increase Monday, but we should still see some sun. The atmosphere has yet to make up its mind how rainy it wants to be, so stay tuned for updates. Humidity is rough, with dew points again at or above 70. If clouds and rain chances continue to notch higher from here, we may only see temperatures near 80 degrees. If sunshine and drier conditions end up ruling the day, mid-80s are more solidly on the table. Confidence: Low-Medium

A weak cold front may approach the area on Tuesday, but it could fall apart as it approaches (it is summer, after all). Humidity may barely budge, and sunshine should prevail over slight shower and storm chances. This could help boost high temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Low-Medium

