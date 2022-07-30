D.C.-area forecast: Pleasant today, then a slow warm up into next week

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 8/10: Humidity is down, and temperatures are seasonable. There’s lots to like! Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s. Forecast in detail We’ve got some well-timed sunnier and drier weather today. Tomorrow isn’t looking too shabby, either. The cold front that gave us messy weather yesterday is drifting to the south. Before it washes out in coming days, lower dew points do make it a little easier to spend time outside without the feeling like you’re in a hot pocket. Just remember the sun is still quite strong. Sunscreen!

Today (Saturday): As the cold front sinks to our south, this should be quite a nice one. Light winds from the north also blow in lower humidity, which means highs mainly in the mid-80s, with some upper 80s intermixed, feel relatively comfortable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Somewhat drier air holds on through the night, so it should be a bit cooler than recently. Most spots dip into the 60s, with a range of about 65 to 70 likely. Winds are light out of the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s partly cloudy on average, with the sunniest conditions early. We’ll see more clouds with time. Resumption of a south wind brings humidity levels up a bit. Highs in the mid-80s feel a little warmer than that at peak heating. Those south winds blow around 5 to 10 mph. There’s a small chance of a shower late. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are mainly cloudy and shower chances may rise for a time. Lows are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

On Monday humidity is back and skies are murkier with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll probably see a higher risk of late-day thunderstorms. Perhaps the highest risk of this forecast period. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s, but rising humidity means you’ll feel every extra degree. Confidence: Medium

Temperatures are climbing again Tuesday as high pressure builds into the region. With high pressure comes plenty of rays and minimal rain odds. Highs are generally near or above 90 under mainly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium

