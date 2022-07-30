D.C.-area forecast: Pleasant today, then a slow warm up into next week

Today (Saturday): As the cold front sinks to our south, this should be quite a nice one. Light winds from the north also blow in lower humidity, which means highs mainly in the mid-80s, with some upper 80s intermixed, feel relatively comfortable. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Somewhat drier air holds on through the night, so it should be a bit cooler than recently. Most spots dip into the 60s, with a range of about 65 to 70 likely. Winds are light out of the north. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s partly cloudy on average, with the sunniest conditions early. We’ll see more clouds with time. Resumption of a south wind brings humidity levels up a bit. Highs in the mid-80s feel a little warmer than that at peak heating. Those south winds blow around 5 to 10 mph. There’s a small chance of a shower late. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are mainly cloudy and shower chances may rise for a time. Lows are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
On Monday humidity is back and skies are murkier with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll probably see a higher risk of late-day thunderstorms. Perhaps the highest risk of this forecast period. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s, but rising humidity means you’ll feel every extra degree. Confidence: Medium
Temperatures are climbing again Tuesday as high pressure builds into the region. With high pressure comes plenty of rays and minimal rain odds. Highs are generally near or above 90 under mainly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium