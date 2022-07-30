PM Update: Humidity creeps back in tonight; rain chances rise tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Enjoying today's un-sticky warmth? Not so typical for late July! Dry air and rain-free conditions may be a memory by late Sunday, as rain chances rise and flooding downpours become possible around sunset. We still have a window for outdoor plans tonight and into midday tomorrow without much worry.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Dew points will creep upward toward the mid-60s, a level when humidity typically becomes noticeable again in our region. Skies will be partly cloudy and low temperatures not quite as cool, in the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. We’ll lose our feed of drier air from the west and northwest as breezes die down with time overnight.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds. Light but steady southerly breezes will bring in more moisture, pushing dew points into the mid- to upper 60s and increasing the chances for afternoon showers, especially by sunset. Highs will generally be in the mid-80s.

Tomorrow night: Showers and downpours may ramp up in local coverage and intensity, but not everyone will get wet. Flooding is possible. Remember the phrase “turn around, don’t drown” if you encounter floodwaters. Muggy overnight low temperatures will only dip into the upper 60s to low 70s.

The possibility of heavy rain into Sunday night

With a wave of low pressure developing along a stalled front to our south, a shield of rain may be tossed our way. Rain — and its heaviest focus — may be most likely south of town. Still, we can’t rule out that showers later Sunday afternoon turning into some downpours around town by night.

As of today, the potential Sunday for “excessive rainfall,” meaning rain that can produce flooding, stands at least at a 5 percent chance. South of town, in the yellow, there’s at least a 15 percent chance for flooding downpours. The heaviest of rains may stay focused to our south due to the location of the stalled front. It is serving as a focal point for the rains and it should stay south of D.C.

