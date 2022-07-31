D.C.-area forecast: Chance of scattered showers this afternoon, steadier rain this evening

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: Get an early start to enjoy partial sunshine. Clouds are quickly on the increase with a chance of scattered afternoon showers, before steadier evening rain is likely. Express forecast Today: Increasing clouds, chance of p.m. showers. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Steadier rain likely during the evening. Lows: Near 70 to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated p.m. storm? Highs: Mid-80s. Forecast in detail Clouds are on the increase today as a warm front lifting northward could bring scattered afternoon showers and then steadier rain this evening, when we could see isolated areas of flooding. Tomorrow into midweek is looking drier with an isolated shower or storm possible at times as temperatures gradually heat up into the 90s again.

Today (Sunday): Morning temperatures climb through the 70s with a few breaks in the clouds. Enjoy any early sunshine because clouds are on the increase, with an increasing chance of scattered showers during the afternoon. Humidity is more noticeable than yesterday (dew points in the mid-60s) with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and a light wind from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Steadier rain is likely during the evening and a rumble of thunder isn’t out of the question. Localized downpours could give isolated areas an inch or more of rain with the threat for flooding. Rain should diminish overnight with cloudy skies and lows near 70 to the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Monday is now looking like a mostly dry day with party to mostly cloudy skies and the chance of an isolated late-afternoon or early-evening shower or thunderstorm. Daytime highs should reach the mid-80s with moderate humidity (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: After the chance of an isolated early-evening shower or storm, we’re partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. It’s muggy, too, so you may want to turn up the A/C. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Partly to mostly sunny skies should take over Tuesday and Wednesday, with an isolated shower or storm still possible Tuesday afternoon. The heat returns with highs near 90 to the low 90s. The thermometer continues to rise with highs in the mid-90s possible by Thursday. Confidence: Medium

