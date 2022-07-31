PM Update: Waves of showers, steadier rain, downpours possible into tonight

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through Tonight: Showers and even a storm are likely, even past midnight. Both patchy flooding and fog are possible. Rain coverage and intensity should ease a couple of hours before dawn, but not before a quick inch (or more) falls in some spots. Humid low temperatures merely bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow (Monday): Clouds slowly try to clear, but it may not be a steady, consistent revealing of sunshine. We expect it to be a mostly dry day but can’t rule out a brief late-afternoon or early-evening shower/storm.

High temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s combine with dew points periodically flirting with the 70-degree mark, creating heat index values in the low 90s at times. Skies look clearer tomorrow night, with muggy low temperatures in the 70s.

Tonight’s heaviest rain threat may focus along I-81 corridor

Along the spine of the Appalachians and well south of D.C., the relatively higher threat of flooding rainfall exceeds a 15 percent chance, as shown in yellow shading in the graphic. We aren’t completely out of the woods with flooding downpours along the Interstate 95 corridor, though.

Around the Beltway, we have a 5 to 15 percent chance of showers and storms causing flooding downpours (as shown in the green shading above). Luckily it’s only a slight chance, but it’s still worth caution if you must be out this evening as rains become steadier. Remember to turn around, don’t drown, if encountering any floodwaters.

