PM Update: Temperatures rise to around 90 Tuesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not a bad start to August. I like to think of the month as already having turned the corner from summer’s heat. Whether or not that’s true — it is based on averages but not always on weather — the thought helps. Today’s highs in the mid- and upper 80s were pretty close to average for the date. Humidity was enough to be felt but not too much of a bother.

Through Tonight: Skies are mainly clear through the night, although a patch or two of fog may develop in the typically foggiest locales like a nook or cranny near water. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds are light from the south-southwest.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s another day filled with lots of sun. In early August, that usually means it’s going to be hot. Temperatures rising to highs near 90 are a little above average. Nothing notable, though. Winds are out of the southwest around 10 mph, with occasionally higher gusts. Humidity makes it feel a few degrees warmer than it is but is not exceptionally high.

Advertisement

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. The other main allergens are low.

Flood rescue: During the summertime monsoon in the Desert Southwest, intense flooding can seemingly come from nowhere. Last week offered up a number of flood events in the region. A police rescue was perhaps the most intense. It was caught on body cam last Friday in Arizona.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article