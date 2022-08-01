D.C.-area forecast: We heat up this week before a Friday front

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 6/10: Upper 80s, decreasing clouds and low rain chances mean a better than par start to August. Express forecast Today: Decreasing clouds, muggy. Highs: 85-89.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, passing shower? Lows: 69-75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, humid. Highs: Near 90. Forecast in detail Welcome to August. Temperatures are on the rise as we open up this final month of meteorological summer before the heat breaks late Friday because of a cold front. But that front stalls over the area through the weekend offering late day storm chances.

Today (Monday): The weather’s not bad for August’s first day. We should have decreasing clouds, moderately high humidity (dew points in the upper 60s) and highs close to average in the upper 80s. Winds are from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and seasonably muggy. A stray shower isn’t out of the question as lows range from the upper 60s in our cooler areas to the low-to-mid 70s downtown. Mainly calm winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Lots of sunshine and it’s very warm and humid (dew points near 70). We have a good shot at hitting 90, but it feels like 95 factoring in the mugginess. Winds remain light from the west around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and warm. Lows range from the upper 60s in our cooler areas to the mid-70s downtown with mainly calm winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday and particularly Thursday are mostly sunny, hot and sweaty days. Highs range from the low 90s Wednesday to mid-to-upper 90s on Thursday. Factoring in the humidity, it feels close to 100 on Wednesday and 105 on Thursday, when a heat advisory may be required. Wednesday and Thursday nights are plenty muggy, with lows in the 70s (maybe even hovering near 80 in the city Thursday night). Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

We could well hit 90 or so on Friday before clouds increase and showers and storms become likely in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be heavy. After evening storms, rain decreases Friday night with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

Not as hot over the weekend but still a bit steamy. We’ll have considerable cloud cover and the chance for showers and storms both days, especially in the afternoon and evening. But it shouldn’t be a washout with plenty of dry time. Highs are in the 80s to near 90, depending on the amount of clouds. Lows generally are near 70. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article