PM Update: More 90s on tap for Wednesday

Temperatures that were near and above 90 for highs were on the toasty side of typical for early August. Add in humidity and stir as needed — you’ve got the recipe for summer around here. A weak wind-shift boundary passing by will eventually lower humidity slightly. As it moves on by, it will spark a shower or storm through the evening.

Through Tonight: A shower or storm could dot the area early, especially south. Otherwise, partly to mostly clear and summerlike. Temperatures will range from the mid-60s to low 70s for lows. Winds will blow out of the north early but become light and variable late.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Lots of sun and a dearth of clouds. High pressure is taking hold, so that will aid the lack of cloud cover. Highs will be right around or a bit above 90 in most spots. Winds will blow lightly from the south.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Weed and tree pollen is low.

