D.C.-area forecast: Heating up through Thursday, while storm chances return Friday

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 5/10: 90 is here as the sun shines, while humidity is moderately high. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 89 to 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 65 to 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: 90 to 94. Forecast in detail After a short break, the 90s are back in action as sunny skies prevail during this midweek period. Meanwhile, humidity heads higher toward a Thursday peak. On Friday, a cold front approaches and may stall, complicating the weekend forecast with daily shower and thunderstorm chances.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies boost highs into the low 90s by afternoon. Humidity is moderately high with dew points in the mid-60s. Light winds are from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the mid- to upper 60s for lows in the suburbs, but low to mid-70s in the city. Light winds are from the northwest at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine dominates with high temperatures mostly in the low to mid-90s. Humidity remains moderately high with dew points in the 60s. Light winds are from the north but become more variable later in the day. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies again with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday should be the hottest day this week with sweltering highs in the mid-90s. Sunny skies in the morning becoming more partly sunny in the afternoon. Light winds from the south pump in higher humidity levels as dew points approach 70, which makes it feel like 100, or even a little higher. Thursday night should run partly cloudy with lows in the muggy 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday and the weekend provide a similar weather situation with some morning to midday sunshine before more afternoon and evening cloudiness and the chance for showers and storms. Highs each day range from the mid-80s to around 90 degrees as it remains humid. Lows on Friday and Saturday nights are in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

