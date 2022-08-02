D.C.-area forecast: Heating up through Thursday, while storm chances return Friday

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies boost highs into the low 90s by afternoon. Humidity is moderately high with dew points in the mid-60s. Light winds are from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the mid- to upper 60s for lows in the suburbs, but low to mid-70s in the city. Light winds are from the northwest at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine dominates with high temperatures mostly in the low to mid-90s. Humidity remains moderately high with dew points in the 60s. Light winds are from the north but become more variable later in the day. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies again with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday should be the hottest day this week with sweltering highs in the mid-90s. Sunny skies in the morning becoming more partly sunny in the afternoon. Light winds from the south pump in higher humidity levels as dew points approach 70, which makes it feel like 100, or even a little higher. Thursday night should run partly cloudy with lows in the muggy 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Friday and the weekend provide a similar weather situation with some morning to midday sunshine before more afternoon and evening cloudiness and the chance for showers and storms. Highs each day range from the mid-80s to around 90 degrees as it remains humid. Lows on Friday and Saturday nights are in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium