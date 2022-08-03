PM Update: Heat advisory on Thursday, this week’s most sweltering day

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Heat advisory for areas along and east of Interstate 95 Thursday * Temperatures were again a few degrees above average today. It was hot enough to tack on another 90 to the annual list. Tomorrow, we get there again, which will make this the second heat wave of the year, often thought of as three or more days in a row at or above 90. Thursday afternoon readings are also set to turn several degrees higher than today as humidity remains stifling.

Through Tonight: Mostly clear conditions are with us this evening and through the night. With dew points near 70, temperatures can’t fall all that far. Lows range from about 72 to 77. Winds are light from the south.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Under partial sunshine, temperatures rise to the mid-90s for highs in most spots; a few areas could flirt with the upper 90s. Dew points near or above 70 promise that it’ll feel hotter than it is by five to 10 degrees; that means heat indexes from 100 to 105. Definitely hydrate and take breaks if you have to be outside. There could be isolated late-day showers or storms. Winds are from the south-southwest around five to 10 mph, with higher gusts.

Autumn is around the corner: If you’re yearning for cooler weather, AccuWeather has you covered. Their fall outlook was released today. Cooler, sure, but not cool. Locally, they are calling for warmer and wetter than typical conditions.

