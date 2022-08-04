PM Update: A couple of showers and storms this evening, with another round late Friday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Heat advisory until 8 p.m. (near and east of Interstate 95) * We snagged our third day in a row with high temperatures in the 90s. Believe it or not, this is only our second streak of three days at or above 90 this summer, which is typically referred to as a heat wave. While we might keep the run going tomorrow, it won’t be as easy given the increased chance of showers and storms — plus the clouds that come along with that risk.

Through Tonight: Widely scattered storms will persist through about sunset. They could be locally intense, with isolated wind damage possible. Other than any evening showers or storms, skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will range across the 70s. Winds will be light from the south-southwest.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): Partial sunshine is the rule, but clouds will bubble with time. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds will blow around 5 to 10 mph from the south and southwest. Dew points in the low 70s will ensure that it still feels about 100 during the peak heating of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop in the afternoon and last into the evening.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/high. Grass and weed pollens are low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.

Storm risks: The area is under a Level 1 of 5 marginal risk for severe weather today and Friday. It is also under a Level 2 of 4 slight risk for excessive rainfall on Friday.

WPC issues Day 2 Slight Risk Excessive Rainfall Outlook at Aug 4, 19:16z for LWX https://t.co/A9v637ZI2I pic.twitter.com/vf29Rroobu — IEMBot LWX (@iembot_lwx) August 4, 2022

A weak atmospheric disturbance is passing to our north today. It can spark some storms as it does so. The most concentrated activity may stay north. At least occasional wind damage is possible in the strongest storms. Lightning and heavy rain also are a threat with any storm.

Friday’s storm potential will emerge in the terrain to the west and head our way in the afternoon. Storms will eat up the heat and humidity camped over the area, creating the potential for some damaging wind gusts as well as heavy rain and frequent lightning. Any slow-moving storms, or those that repeatedly pass over the same spots, may lead to flooding.

