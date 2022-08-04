D.C.-area forecast: Heat peaks today, with late-day storms possible through the weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (near and east of Interstate 95) * Today’s daily digit Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 3/10: It’s hot, like it or not. But being caught in a storm is still a long shot.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, humid, late-day storm possible. Highs: 92-96

Tonight: Evening showers/storms possible then clearing. Lows: 70-76

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, scattered p.m. storms likely. Highs: 89-93

Forecast in detail

Our weather for the next five days is going to be a little Florida-like by my reckoning. We heat up under mostly sunny skies, but with plenty of humidity, clouds pop up, and late-day showers and storms are a decent bet. Despite the storm chances, there’s still plenty of time for outdoor activities, and only today is excessively hot.

Today (Thursday): Lots of sun allows temperatures to rise unimpeded to highs in the low to mid-90s. Humidity is on the high side (dew points in the lower 70s), making it feel about 10 degrees hotter. Some clouds pop up during the afternoon, and there’s a chance that a few produce showers and storms. South winds are minimal. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Any late-afternoon showers and storms could linger into the evening. Outside of storms, winds are calm, and humidity remains high. Lows settle in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Friday): While the day may start off mostly sunny, clouds should start bubbling up by midday and help to hold highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds are light from the southwest and bring little relief from the high humidity. Storms are likely to develop late in the day, showing up first west of the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms are likely through the evening and could produce downpours and gusty winds. Lows are mainly in the lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday and Sunday are pretty much twins, with partly sunny skies and a decent chance for afternoon-evening showers and storms. Humidity remains on the high side. Each day starts out in the lower 70s and ends up with highs around 90. Summer weather through and through. Confidence: Medium-High

A cool front is thinking about moving toward the area on Monday but is likely to be too far away to have an impact. More than likely, it will be yet another partly sunny, warm and humid day with a few late-afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs should reach the lower 90s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article