D.C.-area forecast: Late-day storms possible through the weekend as humidity stays high

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 3/10: Getting tired of ending our workweeks recently with serious humidity. Plus, late-day storms may bring flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts, and hail. Express forecast Today: Not as hot, strong to severe p.m. storms possible. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Evening storms still possible, muggy. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Chance of p.m. showers and storms. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Slight afternoon rain chance. Highs: Near 90 to mid-90s. Forecast in detail Soupy humidity may be a half-notch higher than yesterday, but at least temperatures may halt a half-notch lower. With storms looking more likely by later today, stay weather-aware with us since some storms may offer a triple threat of flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday may offer our best chance of staying rain-free, less humid, and sunnier — but hotter.

Today (Friday): Not as hot today, but very high humidity (periodic mid-70s dew points) is enough to make afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s feel closer to the upper 90s to low 100s at times. A few showers or a weak storm is possible starting around midday, especially west and south of town. Otherwise, heavier rains and storms may develop after 3:30 p.m. or so. Any flooding downpours should slow a bit as we head into sunset. Partial sunshine may also have some haze from wildfire smoke. Winds are generally light from the south-southwest, but could be strong and gusty near storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms remain possible, especially before 8 p.m. If we see any evening instances of flooding, winds and hail, they should wane with time. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, humidity nearly oppressive (dew points in the mid-70s), with showers and storms still possible. We may again see some raindrops as early as midday, but heavier thunderstorm rains should wait until later in the afternoon. Storms should be less numerous than what we could see today, but an isolated storm could still be strong to severe. High temperatures top out again in the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We still have an evening chance for showers and storms. So far nothing too heavy or long-lasting expected, but stay tuned. Skies are mostly cloudy otherwise. Muggy low temperatures merely get down to the low to mid-70s right before dawn. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Skies may have a bit more sun and our thunderstorm chances may be a tad lower. However, with more sunshine, we could see high temperatures warm a bit more — near 90 to the mid-90s. As the afternoon wears on, though, remember to head indoors if thunder roars. A few storms may indeed pop throughout the region. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Steaminess continues and low temperatures stay in the 70s throughout the region — perhaps upper 70s downtown. Any early showers and storms should move out before midnight, allowing some clearing skies to occur. Confidence: Medium

Sunnier and hotter conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Dew points may slide ever so slightly into the upper 60s at times, making it a bit less steamy. Storm chances aren’t too high, but both days have the potential for afternoon rumbles of thunder. Confidence: Low-Medium

