PM Update: Scattered strong storms may produce flooding through evening

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors * Flood watch until 11 p.m. * Temperatures strove for 90 this afternoon and tended to make it. Upper 80s and low 90s, plus soupy humidity, is enough in most spots for plentiful shower and thunderstorm activity, which continues into and through the evening. The weekend won’t be a washout, but we’ll run a chance for showers and storms both days. It’s possible our heat wave could extend a couple more days as well.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and storms remain possible through the evening, probably ending near or after sunset. Any of these storms can drop up to several inches of rain in a short time, causing localized flooding. There’s also a risk of damaging winds, mainly in downbursts from collapsing storms. Once past the storm threat, it’s partly cloudy overnight — perhaps patchy fog in the usual spots near bodies of water and such. Winds will blow lightly from the south as temperatures fall through the 70s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly to mostly sunny skies of the morning turn cloudier with time. There could be a few late-day showers or storms, but probably considerably fewer than today. High temperatures are pretty close to 90. Humidity remains high, with dew points near or above 70, meaning it feels more like 95 to 100 in the afternoon.

Sunday: Skies are partially sunny. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. They could linger into the evening. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 90s in many spots. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Dew points in the 70s make it feel closer to 100 in the afternoon.

