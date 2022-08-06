D.C.-area forecast: Nonstop steaminess with storms possible nearly daily

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 4/10: Slight improvements over Friday include pinch lower heat index values and temperatures, along with slightly less chance of showers and storms. Still, one or two flooding downpours possible. Express forecast Today: Shower/storm chance, especially p.m. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Slight shower/storm chance. Muggy. Lows: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Near 90 to mid-90s. Forecast in detail In a bit of a rinse-and-repeat that we’re used to during the dog days of summer, D.C. has virtually nonstop mugginess ahead and essentially daily chances for showers and storms — especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Please quickly move to safety when you hear thunder. Monday may still be the day with lowest chances of rain, in case you can focus outdoor activities then.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): With soupy dew points in the mid-70s likely, heat index values in the mid-90s are probable in the hottest and steamiest spots. The thermometer may top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, but we may end up seeing a bit more sunshine than Friday.

Advertisement

A few raindrops are possible most anytime during the day, but the main (and only moderate) chance for showers and storms starts around midafternoon. Storms should be less numerous than Friday, but one or two storms could still be strong to severe. We have a slight 5 to 10 percent chance of a flooding downpour or two. Moderate afternoon southerly breezes around 10-15 mph are possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: An evening chance for showers and storms may extend closer to midnight but any rain activity should dwindle in intensity and coverage before then. Skies likely stay mostly cloudy, even after any rain ends. Mid- to upper 70s are the best we can do for low temperatures. Oof. Thank dew points in the mid-70s that prevent the atmosphere from cooling much below that level. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies may offer a hair more sunshine than Saturday, and corresponding (hair lower) shower and storm chances. With more sunshine, high temperatures warm a bit more to near 90 into the mid-90s. As the afternoon wears on, though, remember to head indoors if thunder roars. A few storms may pop throughout the region, especially from midafternoon onward.

Moderate south-southwest breezes may be noticeable during the afternoon hours. Do I even need to mention how humid it will feel? Well, heat index values around 100 degrees are possible — that’s the combination of humidity with air temperature. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: After sunset, rain chances drop but they’re not completely out. A slight chance for a shower or storm exists until the early morning hours. Skies slowly clear, and any breezes calm, as we approach dawn. Sultry low temperatures hover in the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Steaminess may continue Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Dew points may not slide much, if at all, as once thought. This means heat index values in the low 100s are possible. Rain chances remain lowest on Monday versus Tuesday. Still, a shower and storm chance can’t be ruled out either day — especially during afternoon and evening hours. Low temperatures merely get down into the usual range lately, the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article