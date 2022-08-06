PM Update: Steamy and stormy weather continues through the weekend

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors The recent weather certainly matches the calendar, but that doesn’t make it any less uncomfortable. The heat and humidity continue, as does the daily chances for late-day storms. As with the past few days, any storms that do develop will be scattered in nature but are likely to feature heavy downpours and some localized flooding.

Through tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and early evening. Any storms that do develop will be slow moving and will feature heavy downpours, which could result in some localized flooding. Storm chances will decrease after midnight, but it will remain uncomfortable overnight, with temperatures and dew points in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow (Sunday): More of the same on Sunday, with hot, humid conditions and the chance of afternoon storms. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, and high humidity levels will push the heat index close to triple digits at times. Scattered storms with heavy downpours are likely to develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Showers and storm chances will decrease after dark, and it will be another warm and muggy overnight period with temperatures and dew points in the low to mid 70s.

See A. Camden Walker's forecast through the weekend.

