D.C.-area forecast: Staying hot and humid, with fluctuating storm chances through midweek

Today (Sunday): We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies to start the day. Daytime highs register in the low to mid-90s, with heat index values approaching, if not reaching, 100. With the heat and humidity in place, a few afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly after 2 p.m. Any storms could produce heavy rain and localized flooding. Winds are from the southwest between 5 and 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A few thunderstorms remain possible during the evening, before giving way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows stay up in the low to mid-70s. It’s a warm and stuffy night ahead. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): No relief from the heat with mostly sunny skies and temperatures aiming for highs in the mid-90s. The heat index could peak around 100 to 105. An isolated late afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: After the chance of an isolated evening storm, it’s rinse-and-repeat overnight, with partly cloudy skies and muggy lows in the mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium
A look ahead
Tuesday is still hot, with highs in the low to mid-90s, mostly sunny skies and maybe a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm. An approaching cold front could bring a better chance of more numerous showers and storms on Wednesday, with highs around 90 to the low 90s. Stay tuned as we monitor the risk of Wednesday storms becoming strong to severe with potential flooding. Confidence: Low-Medium