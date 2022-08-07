D.C.-area forecast: Staying hot and humid, with fluctuating storm chances through midweek

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 4/10: Daily thunderstorm chances and relentless heat; it is August after all. That doesn’t mean we have to like it. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny, a few p.m. storms possible. Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Chance of a few evening storms, partly cloudy. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, hot, an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Highs: Low to mid-90s. Forecast in detail The dog days of summer continue with consistent heat, humidity and thunderstorm chances, although some days will have a better chance of storms than others. After the chance of a few storms today, Monday looks to have the lowest chance of storms and Wednesday the highest. Most of us should reach the 90s each day until a cold front likely brings cooler 80s by later in the week.

Today (Sunday): We can expect partly to mostly sunny skies to start the day. Daytime highs register in the low to mid-90s, with heat index values approaching, if not reaching, 100. With the heat and humidity in place, a few afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly after 2 p.m. Any storms could produce heavy rain and localized flooding. Winds are from the southwest between 5 and 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few thunderstorms remain possible during the evening, before giving way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows stay up in the low to mid-70s. It’s a warm and stuffy night ahead. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): No relief from the heat with mostly sunny skies and temperatures aiming for highs in the mid-90s. The heat index could peak around 100 to 105. An isolated late afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: After the chance of an isolated evening storm, it’s rinse-and-repeat overnight, with partly cloudy skies and muggy lows in the mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday is still hot, with highs in the low to mid-90s, mostly sunny skies and maybe a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm. An approaching cold front could bring a better chance of more numerous showers and storms on Wednesday, with highs around 90 to the low 90s. Stay tuned as we monitor the risk of Wednesday storms becoming strong to severe with potential flooding. Confidence: Low-Medium

